0.9.4 Release announcement
May 2017
Introduction
OpenCATS is the leading open-source Applicant Tracking System for recruiters and companies. It is the ongoing result of the community’s hard work and collaborative development since it was forked from the original base project (which moved into a closed-source SAAS model). This version of OpenCATS provides a number of new features, addresses critical security concerns, and maintains compatibility with current releases of PHP and MySQL.
ACL system for role-based restrictions
It is now possible to configure granular permissions for users based upon their roles and permit/restrict access to specific sections of the application. This is configured in the global configuration file config.php
Replacement of TinyMCE with CKEditor
All references to TinyMCE have been removed and it’s replaced in it’s entirety throughout the application with the current version of CKEditor.
Zipcode lookup via google.
When adding in new candidate or contact details, the address details will auto-populate using a lookup to google services. Note that some formatting varies per country. Currently this is tested for USA / Europe.
Working hard for the future
We’re well along the path for the next major version, too - moving to the Symfony framework and with a refreshed GUI based on bootstrap.
Changelog
The full details of the release (including changelog) are at https://github.com/opencats/OpenCATS/releases/tag/0.9.4
Thank you to the developers
The unsung heroes are the developers who have put an immense amount of personal time into maintaining and enhancing this project. You can find them in the release notes.. Every single one of them should be honoured!
Come and help!
If you want to out with the brand new challenges of OpenCATS as it migrates to Symfony and Bootstrap - please view the project on github and lend a hand. We actively monitor github issues, and regularly collaborate on slack.
http://github.com/opencats/opencats
http://opencats.slack.com
Support queries?
If you’ve deployed OpenCATS and have a support query, please visit the User support forums or if you have found an issue with the code - then raise an issue on github
ALternatively, you can email me night or day - russh@opencats.org
Thanks,
The OpenCATS team!
RSS feed
For an RSS reader, use this link to
the feed.
Email newsletter
If you'd prefer this newsletter going to your inbox, use a solution
similar to Blogtrottr which takes
an RSS feed and sends it to your email.
Archives
To find and read the previous newsletters, just use the
Archive page.
More frequent news
Follow us on Twitter for updates and information more frequently than
the newsletter.